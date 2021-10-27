Best Toys 2021

Mr. Beary (Bear) + Beanie Set

This hand-crafted 22” x 7” adorable doll is ready for fun and snuggles and comes with a matching beanie for your child (Fits most one- to 10-year-olds). Ten percent of sales go to Starlight Children’s Foundation. $88. redandoliveco.com.

Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck

Tots can drive around while learning about recycling things. Load up the red heart, yellow hexagon, and blue circle play pieces that represent plastic, metal, and paper. Sort them into the correct bin. Reuse and remix melodies to make new sounds with the blocks then store them away inside the truck. Ages 18 mos. + (42 lbs. max weight). $38. vtechkids.com.

Leapfrog Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board

This light-up LED screen tablet teaches letters, letter sounds, and counting. Explore 26 animal/letter buttons, a music button, and more. Touch the animals one by one to count to ten! Learn phrases about the weather, nature sounds, animals, and conservation. Wood is 100% FSC Certified and the plastic is 90% reclaimed. Ages 18 mos. +. $25. vtechkids.com.

Kullerbu Dragonland Ball Track Playset

Dragon playing fun for Kullerbu fans of all ages. The ball’s race down the spectacular dragon volcano, spin around in the ball funnel and then continue along the track at top speed. Ages 2 yrs. +. $100. habausa.com.

LeapFrog On-the-Go Story Pal

Build vocabulary and comprehension skills with 70+ stories, poems, songs, and lullabies and download even more. Parents and kids can also record their voices for an original playback surprise. Ages 2 yrs. +. $30. vtechkids.com.

Brio Battery-Operated Steaming Train

Train-loving tykes will love this train that puffs steam (safe cool vapor) as it chugs along. Ages 3 yrs. +. $40. brio.us.

Madame Alexander 12” Peekaboos, UniCat

The UniCat hood lifts up and down for a fun game of peekaboo. Perfect for little hands, its soft body offers squeezable cuddles. The doll is available in multiple skin tones and other cute animal styles. All ages. $28. madamealexander.com.

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3

The next generation of the best-selling smartwatch for kids, it features dual cameras for pictures, selfies, and videos along with one- and two-player games, daily reminders, and more. Ages 4 yrs. +. $63. vtechkids.com.

Jooki

Kids can enjoy stories and music using ToyTouch Technology. Parents choose music from Spotify and then kids become DJs using cute little characters in the form of figurines. It’s screen-free fun. Ages 5-10 yrs. +. $113 +. jooki.rocks/.

Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids

Miko 3 makes learning fun and easy with its super-powered brain and supportive personality. Housing a wide range of academic opportunities and an integrated learning platform that offers access to live classes from educators around the world, Miko is a healthy gateway to what technology has to offer. Updated with new content every 15 days. Ages 5-10 yrs. +. $299 +. miko.ai/. Start 20”

This high-quality bike features a grease-free and rust-free Gates carbon belt drive in place of a traditional bike chain (no grease to transfer to hands/clothes, provides a lasting smooth ride and durability). It has a lightweight aluminum frame and a 3-speed internal hub (no traditional exposed derailleur so it offers a super smooth transition between gears). This makes it more intuitive and simple for kids to use. The design makes it a fun option for ages 6- to 11-year-olds (varies depending on height and inseam length). It features an easy and quick seat adjustment and requires very little maintenance for parents. $379. prioritybicycles.com.

GO! Learn To Build Vehicles Super Set

Featuring the new larger GO! wheels as well as the original size wheels, the Learn to Build Vehicles Super Set is the ultimate in creative building. Kids will learn to build a go-cart, jet plane, beach buggy—even a working dump truck!. Ages 5 yrs. +. $50. plusplususa.com.

Gravitrax Pro Vertical Starter Set

Enjoy 153 pieces that include new components like walls, pillars, and balconies to vertically expand your action-packed track systems while learning about gravity. Ages 8 yrs. +. $80. ravensburger.us.

Yummy Rainbow Lip Balm Lab

Mix up your own scented lip balms and glosses in strawberry, banana, and grape. Includes plastic experimentation station and tools, a 16-page, full-color manual, and plastic jars and rollerball-applicator bottles. Thoroughly tested to the highest standards for cosmetic and toy safety. Ages 8 yrs. +. $30. thamesandkosmos.com.

Compiled by Georgia Family Magazine Editors