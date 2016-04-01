Best Toys 2018

Editors’ Picks

November 2018

My First Game: Petting Zoo

Get ready for some family fun for two on the farm with a touch and feel animal matching game made just for toddlers! Ages 2 +. $22;

educationalinsights.com

Squishmallows

They’re adorable, collectible, ultra-soft, super sqishy, and are sure to make cuddly companions for kids. All ages. $5, $10, $20, and $30 sizes.;

squishmallows.com

sharingland epic castle playhouse kit

The perfect choice for those who love knights, kingdoms, and magic. With wearable accessories fit for brave knights and royalty, this scenario is ideal for energetic kids who aim to become the next heroes of Sharingland. All ages. $100;

sharingland.com

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

Kids can’t get enough of this slime alternative. It never dries out and comes in various types like glow in the dark and heat-changing colors. Ages 3+. $10 +;

puttyworld.com

Design and Drill My First Workbench

Get building with a workbench and tool set! Use the hammer or drill to secure colorful nails and bolts directly into the bench to make colorful patterns. Ages 3–6. $50; educationalinsights.com

Unicorn Rainbow Beauty

When unicorn Rainbow Beauty flies or gallops around the children’s room, its beautiful mane flutters in the wind. Loyal, snuggle-some playmate for all unicorn lovers. Ages 2 +. $40;

habausa.com

magstix

These non-toxic plastic and painted balls have no heavy metals to worry about. Kids will enjoy the four different textures for sensory stimulation while they build using this 41-piece set with play board and snap-on wheels. Ages 3–8. $70;

bizybeez.com

rideamals scout

Fully motorized eyes, ears, head, and wheels. Kids can hear munching noises as they feed Scout a tasty treat, watch the pony’s ears move as they brush its mane, take Scout for a walk, and, of course, ride. Kids can go for a musical ride with two forward speed settings up to four MPH and one reverse speed. Grooming brush, carrot, apple, saddlebag, rechargeable 12-volt battery, and charger included. With over 100 unique sounds and movements, including a special dance, Scout will create magical memories for your family. Ages 3–7. $398;

kidtraxtoys.com

The Field Kids Toy

Created in Ireland, this cool farm inspires imaginative play. Lush green grass, hedging, traditional wooden farm gates, farm animals, a tractor, and more! It measures 26” x 17”. Ages 3 +. $50;

amazon.com



Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab

Trigger a colorful bubbling reaction to reveal one of 35 Beaker Creatures. Enjoy two reactor pods containing mystery Beaker Creatures, all while learning real-world science. Fun! Ages 5 +. $25;

learningresources.com

VTech KidiBuzz

If your child is begging for a phone but you aren’t ready to commit, this hand-held smart device is the answer. Using Wi-Fi and the KidiConnect app, kids can send texts, voice messages, and photos to parent-approved contacts. There are also 40 learning games that will buy you hours of peace and quiet. Ages 4–9. $99;

vtechkids.com

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Take your Pokémon journey to the Kanto region with Pikachu or Eevee to become a top Pokémon Trainer as you battle other trainers. Explore the diverse and vibrant region of Kanto! True-to-size wild Pokémon roam, so catch them like a real Pokémon Trainer by using motion, timing, and a well-placed Poké Ball. Rated E. $60;

amazon.com

Little Live Pets: Rollie, My Kissing Puppy

This adorable stuffed dog knows lots of tricks. With more than 25 sounds and actions included, this pup kisses, licks, wags his tail, and even closes his eyes to sleep. Ages 5 +. $45;

littlelivepets.com

Truly Me Doll and Truly Me Accessories

The 18-inch doll has a huggable cloth body, eyes that open and close, hair that can be styled, and a movable head and limbs made of smooth vinyl. Choose your doll’s skin tone, hair type, and eye color. She will arrive wearing a printed dress with a mesh hem, a zip-front moto jacket with a star zipper pull, and glittery flat shoes. Accessories: include lavender sweater with a glittery star graphic, light blue jersey leggings with embroidery at the ankle, a glittery zigzag headband, a wristlet with pockets, a toy cell phone, two double-sided phone screens that slide into the phone, a flexible phone case with hand strap, a pretend library card, a pretend doll-sized American Girl gift card, and five pretend dollar bills. A girl’s dream come true! Ages 8 +. $140/doll & accessories; americangirl.com

gelli arts printing plate

The first 9” x 12” gel printing plate includes a mylar sheet with 1” grid lines to help with composition. It’s perfect for creating bleed prints on A4 and Letter size papers. Think big, bold, beautiful prints for wall art! Easy to clean. Ages 8 +. $37;

gelliarts.com

Stone Garden Transfer Art

This art kit includes eight rub-on transfers, four small river stones, two paintbrushes, one foam brush, an acrylic set of paints in six vibrant colors, clear coat to seal your finished work of art, and a 48-page guide book. Transfer patterns come in various shapes, including a butterfly, heart, a bird, and more.Ages 10 +. $25;

quartoknows.com