GFM NOV 2017

Need some gift ideas for your little loved ones? From infants to teens, we’re here to help with our picks for Best Toys 2017!

Organic Cotton Rattles

Made from soft, certified organic cotton, each rattle makes a squeaky sound and is the is perfect size for tiny hands to clutch. Choose from Marcus the Lion, Pokey the Pig, Lola the Giraffe, Ollie the Elephant, and Willo the Whale. Ages 4 mos. +. $14; marcus-marcus.myshopify.com.

Playgro Pop and Drop Activity Ball Gym

This colorful ball gym has four different activity stations where baby can pop, drop, or slide the balls in, out, or down and around! There will be hours of fun in this large ball gym with 30 colored balls that easily store within three pockets. Easy fold away for storage. Ages 6 mos. +. $70; us.playgro.com.

HABA Zookeeper Sorting Box

With this sorting box, children have twice as much fun! Just like in a real zoo, within every vivarium there is a slide: If pushed down, only the half wood shapes fit through the opening. If pushed upward, the opening is large enough for the whole wood shape. This is fun because as children play, they can pretend to feed the animals while becoming more familiar with color and shape recognition. Includes eight wooden shapes and one sorting box. Ages 1yr. +. $35; habausa.com.

Yookidoo Submarine Spray Whale

When the submarine is submerged underwater, water is drawn up to the whale shower head, creating a steady stream that will have your little one fascinated and entertained. Ages 2 +. $33; yookidoo.com.

HABA Symphony Croc

Tots can hone motor skills and rhythm using this cute croc set that includes a drum, metallophone (or xylopnone), guiro wooden block, and bell. Ages 1 yr. +. $40; habausa.com.

Tonka Mighty Builders Fire Tuff Truck Play Set-Light & Sound

Have a rescue mission using this 25-piece set with: a 4-piece take-apart-and-build fire truck, block-fit firefighter figure, block-fit Dalmatian, block-fit fire hydrant, three block-fit fire accessories, and 15 blocks. Flashing lights and real siren sounds add to the fun! Ages 1 yr. +. $30; toysrus.com.

Noshkins “Sammich” Toy Set

This Ecofi-felt sandwich is the perfect size for tiny hands. It includes bread, meat, cheese, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Ages 3 +. $35; etsy.com/shop/noshkins.

Crayola Kids@Work Crayon Tube

Perfect for first-time builders, hours of construction fun awaits with these super cute oversized (three-feet high) crayon tubes! Available in 25, 40, 70, 80, 90, 105, 110, and 115-pieces. Ages 1 yr. + $25/80-pieces; habausa.com.

Kurio Next

This updated model of the award-winning, best-selling, seven-inch Android kids’ tablet by KD Interactive comes pre-loaded with apps and games, including new apps that introduce kids to STEM and coding concepts. “Surprise-a-Week” educational apps, e-books, or videos are delivered to the device weekly for a year. The anti-shock bumper protects the device during extreme play and also makes it spillproof, while a new blue light filter helps to prevent eye strain. Comes with a free lifetime subscription to KD’s proprietary Kurio Genius Internet filtering system, which provides safe in-app web filtering. Ages 3+. $80; toysrus.com.

Learning Resources Teaching ATM Bank

Children will learn money skills while they withdraw, deposit, and save money with this electronic ATM bank. Use with the included play money or your own real money. Bank will recognize play and real coins. Also has a mechanical bill feeder. Ages 3 +. $40; learningresources.com.

My Little Pony: The Movie Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle Playset

Imagine adventures from My Little Pony the Movie with Queen Novoand Spike the Pufferfish figures in this two-worlds-in-one playset. Put the figures on the slide or in the bubble-shaped elevator and have them ride from Canterlot down to the kingdom of Seaquestria! Place the figures on the dance floor and spin the tower to pretend they’re dancing to the bright lights! The figures can also fit on Jamal, the spinning octopus ride. When it’s time for rest, place them in one of three bubble pods. Kids can also push a button to open the treasure chest and jellyfish chandelier to hide treasure inside. Keep the pony fun going with 30 plus accessories for bedtime, beach time, tea time, and more! Ages 3 +. $100; hasbro.com.

Animal Planet Interactive T-Rex

This fiery-eyed, touch-activated interactive dinosaur has eight different sounds! It can: walk, stomp, snore, purr, chew, burp, and fart! It also has two different roars. Ages 3 +. $40; toysrus.com.

KD Interactive Aura Drone with Glove Controller

Suit up with the GestureBotics glove controller to fully control your drone using hand commands! Fly forward, backward, left to right, change altitude, and even perform tricks like a sideways flip, all with a simple wave of the hand! Automatic features like Auto Takeoff, Auto Hover, and Auto Landing offer ultimate control for the perfect first flight right out of the box. Built-in height and distance limiters keep the drone under your power and make Aura perfectly suited for indoor use. Safety frame protects the drone from bumps and drops, and people from propellers. Ages 6+. $100; amazon.com.

GeoSpace Pump Rocket Air Archer Set

The new Air Archer, with its flexible, bow-like arm, dramatically increases the power of the Pump Rocket launcher. You won’t believe how fast and far these foam rockets will travel. To operate, simply pull back the launcher piston, stretching the elastic bow string attached to the ends of the bow. When it’s fully drawn back, let go and . . . whoosh, the rocket goes screaming off! Ages 5 +. $26; geospaceplay.com.

Skullduggery Max Traxx Tracer Racers Glow in the Dark Twin Loop Playset

Each Tracer Racer beams down purple light rays from its undercarriage onto a track specially engineered to emit glow remnants long after the racer has passed. Choose your track, racers, and loops, take into a dimly lit room, and your kids will be ready to set the darkness ablaze. These racing sets are perfect for both beginning and advanced race fans as variable speed remote control cars and adjustable track heights allow racers to control course difficulty. Includes one Tracer Racers, RC Car, and one Controller. Ages 6+. $100; toysrus.com.

Kurio Watch 2.0

Loaded with games to play alone or with a friend, like Tic Tac Toe and Pirates Battle. Watches can be connected for play on two screens, or kids can play together on one device. Motion games like Snake and Ninja Roll use precise wrist movements for play. Watch-to-watch messaging via Bluetooth allows kids to share texts, emojis, drawings, voice recordings, and pics, within a safe distance. Friends and family can download the Kurio Watch Messenger app on any Android device to get in on the fun. The front-facing camera is perfect for selfies, making videos, and using fun photo filters. When connected to a parent’s smartphone (Android or iOS), Kurio Watch 2.0 also becomes a hands-free way for kids to take phone calls (No additional phone plan required). Calculator, calendar, reminders, and an “In Case of Emergency” app are icluded, too. Ages 6+. $60; toysrus.com.

K’NEX Imagine Power And Play Motorized Building Set

Set contains 529 K’NEX parts to build 50 unique models. Set includes a battery-powered motor that gives life to the K’NEX pieces. Requires 2 “AA” batteries, not included. Comes in a suitacase style package to store all K’NEX parts, or partially and fully built models. Ages 7+. $45; knex.com.

Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Trypticon

The largest Titan Class Decepticon figure produced to date. Voted into the line by fans, the Triple Changer figure converts from T-Rex to spaceship to city. It comes with a Decepticon Full-Tilt figure and a Titan Master Decepticon Necro figure. Convert the Trypticon figure to City Mode and connect Leader Class Titans Return figures to form Nemesis Command. Additional figures each sold separately. Ages 8 +. $150; hasbro.com.

Nanea Mitchell Doll & Book

Kind-hearted, helpful Nanea Mitchell has big hazel eyes that open and close and wavy dark-brown hair. She arrives in an authentic 1940s-style outfit featuring a button-front pake blouse with an island graphic, sailor-style moku shorts, underwear, shoes with crisscross straps, and a faux-hibiscus flower hair clip. The 18” Nanea (nah-NAY-ah) doll has a huggable cloth body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl. Includes the paperback book Growing Up with Aloha, the first novel-length volume of Nanea’s classic series. Ages 8 +. $115; americangirl.com.

Web Riderz Swing

Swing with friends using this UV-resistant 39” platform swing that’s safety rated to carry up to 600 pounds. Perfect to hang outside. It comes equipped with two Springclips, and it is delivered fully assembly and ready to hang! Hang from two points for your traditional back-and-forth swing or from a single point to spin merry-go-round style. Made from repurposed tires. Available in Tickled Pink, Snowflurry (blue), black, and SuperHero (red and Blue). $115; mandmsalesinc.com.

K’NEX Thrill Rides Web Weaver Roller Coaster Building Set

Use 430 pieces and STEM brain power to build a coaster standing 2.5 feet tall. Features glow-in-the-dark track, allowing builders to play at night and experience a different kind of fun. Introducing an air-powered, motorized coaster car with glow-in-the-dark stickers. Set allows each child to build even bigger models to create an amusement park right in their home! Ages 9+. $60; knex.com.

Bottle Flip

With more than three million YouTube views, it has a game board, scoring board, 120 unique challenge cards, custom bottle, and fun games pieces. Earn points and move along the board by completing individual challenges, face-to-face “Flip Offs”, group “All Out Flip Outs,” or create your own challenges! It’s flippin’ awesome! Bottle Flip Game is the #1 new board game on Amazon. Ages 13 +. $25; bottleflipthegame.com.

Discovery Kids Underwater Volcano Kit

Recreate nature’s fury in an aquarium using this underwater volcano kit from Discovery. Carefully follow each instruction and watch the lava erupt out of the volcano in the most visually stunning manner. Ages 12 +. $20; michaels.com.#