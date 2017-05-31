Best Baby Gear of 2017

GFM June 2017

25 ANNUAL EDITOR’S PICKS

DockATot Multifunctional Baby Lounger

The perfect clean spot for a safe (100% breathable) area to comfortably relax, play, and get in tummy time or sleep. Hypoallergenic. Machine-washable covers. Birth–9 mos./Deluxe or 9–36 mos/Grand. $185; dockatot.com.

Ollie Swaddle Cozy Swaddling Solution

Super soft fabric wicks away moisture and regulates baby’s temperature to prevent overheating. It further reduces the risk of SIDS by keeping baby in a safe, back-sleeping position. Snugness prevents sudden, jerky arm and leg movements that wake up babies, while the elasticity prevents hip problems associated with regular swaddling. Birth–4 mos. or when baby can roll over. $59; theollieworld.com/shop.

Chemical-free & Reusable Hand & Face Cleaning Kit 13pc

Includes pouch, spray bottle, laundry bag, and 10 EPA-certified, microfiber cloth wipes. Birth–5 years. $30; ecloth.com.

Kleynimals 3-Piece Baby Stainless Steel Flatware Set—Arctic Friends

Made in the USA of 100% food grade stainless steel. Kleynimals flatware is packaged in sweet muslin bag. $36; kleynimals.com.

Lorena Canals Machine-Washable Rugs for the Nursery

Made with non-toxic dyes and with 100% natural raw materials, these rugs are as safe as they are soft for babies to crawl and play on. Machine-washable. $109; lorenacanals.us.

Mold-Free Squirting Bath Toys

Made of safe and easy-to-grip silicone rubber. Squirts water, while detachable design allows for total cleaning and drying. Dishwasher safe. 6 mos. +. $8–$10 each; marcusandmarcusna.com.

BewellConnect’s MyThermo

This no-contact device takes baby’s temperature without waking or disturbing the child and without risk of contamination. Test bath, food, and bottle temperatures, too. $99; Bewell-Connect.us.

Chemical-free Cleaning Toy & Nursery Cloth

Removes over 99% of bacteria from all hard surfaces using just water. 12.5” x 12.5”. $8/one; ecloth.com.

Bambino Mio Cloth Diapering Essentials (L to R)

Miosolo All-In-One Diaper has adjustable snaps and velcro to create a snug fit. Super absorbent, it keeps moisture away from baby’s skin. Outer shell is water-resistant. Birth–21 lbs. +. $22. Miosquares are versatile muslin squares great for burping or cuddle blankies: $12. Wet Diaper Bag: $15. Bewell-Connect.us.

Feltman Brothers Sailboat Blanket & Hat

Feltman Brothers has combined their beautifully embroidered, vintage stylings with baby-friendly functionality to create items for everyday comfort using luxuriously soft, Pima cotton. Birth +. $62/blanket; $19/hat; feltmanbrothers.com.

Rockin’ Robin Baby Shoes

Your daughter will rock these pink leather baby shoes, which feature robins of white leather imprinted with a floral pattern, inset into the body of the shoe. Bows, made of the same material as the robin, are featured on the shoes’ ankles.The soft sole is made of flexible soft suede. The roomy size is perfect for growing feet. Sizes birth–4 yrs. $26; robeez.com.

Everyday Ethan Baby Shoes

Inspired by Dad’s athletic shoes, these handsome shoes are sporty and fun. A white perforated leather and navy suede body are accented by faux laces and eyelets. Non-skid, split rubber outsole helps prevent your child from slipping. Sizes 3–24 mos. $36; robeez.com.

Love Wood Rattle Teether

Made from Indian hardwood, finished with natural vegetable seed wax, and stuffed with beans (for rattling sound), this soft, smooth, teether is perfect for baby’s hands and mouth. Flip side side says, “Love Dad.” $19; finnandemma.com.

Footie Zebras

Made from buttery-soft, organic cotton, it features easy-snap fasteners with coconut inserts for quick access when changing or bathing. Sizes birth–12 mos. $34; finnandemma.com.

Playgro Music & Lights Comfy Car

The perfect place for baby to practice sitting up or for older babies to take the detachable steering wheel for a spin, honk the horn, and explore all of the fun light and sound effects! It even comes with baby’s very own side mirror to help him learn about reflections. Baby can bring along her favorite toys in the convenient storage pouch when it’s time to hit the real road! 6 mos. +. $70; amazon.com.

Rattle Buddy: Zoe the Flamingo & Daisy the Zebra

Hand-knit using certified organic cotton yarn and stuffed with sheep’s wool, these cuties make for a cozy snuggle and rattle. They are easy for baby’s hands to clutch, too. $28; finnandemma.com.

SoftTiles

Offering 6.5 ft. x 6.5 ft. of non-toxic, 5/8” thick foam to give babies a soft place to crawl and fall. The sloped borders prevent tripping. Shown in Nautical Children’s Play Mat Set with Borders Light Blue, White. Birth +. $120/set; softtiles.com.

Yookidoo Lights ‘N’ Music Fun Ball

This soft, motion-activated lights and music ball is sure to delight. Lights and sound can be turned off. Battery-operated. 3 mos. +. $14; Yookidoo.com. #