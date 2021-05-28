Best Baby Gear 2021

Compiled by GFM Editors

Bravo Trio Travel System

This one-hand quick-fold stroller For older babies up to 50 lbs., features a multi-position reclining backrest, five-point harness, child tray with two cup holders, front swivel wheels, one-touch breaks, height-adjustable parent handle with cup holders, and a large adjustable canopy. For younger babies 4-30 lbs. the stroller accepts the Chicco Key Fit 30 infant car seat with click-in attachment via the child tray. $380, chiccousa.com

Monaco Diaper Bag

Style and functionality make this satin-lined diaper bag versatile and beautiful. Wear it as a backpack, shoulder/crossbody bag, or use its clips to attach it to a stroller. Enjoy nine storage spaces to stay organized. Available in loads of colors. $165, www.lulibebeus.com

SideKick Plus 3-in-1

Comfortable and easy to use. It can be used as a hands-free carrier or hip seat with parent arm support. Features a breathable mesh for ventilation, detachable privacy hood, and washable/removable shoulder covers. For children 7.5–33 lbs. $100, chiccousa.com

Daisy Dress

This classy, versatile dress is perfect for Easter, weddings, or any special occasion! A lightweight spring dress with hand embroidered daisies, fly sleeves, and easy-open buttons down the back. Sizes 3 mos.–4T. $59, feltmanbrothers.com

PortaPlay Monsterland Adventures

The first and only baby activity center with stage-based playtime for your baby! As your baby evolves and grows rapidly, so do the toys in PortaPlay, ensuring their holistic development in the first year. Stage One: 5–8 mos.; Stage Two: 8–12 mos.; Stage Three: Up to 5 yrs. $139, www.loveoribel.com

OXO Tot Sprout Highchair

This high chair has a five-point harness, three levels of height, and a removable tray for when kids get tall enough to no longer need it, instead just needing a booster at the regular kitchen table. The roomy tray holds a whopping seven ounces of spilled liquids. Ages 6 mos. + (6–60 lbs. $250, oxo.com

Rattle Booties

These plush booties with built-in rattles keep baby’s feet cozy while adding elements of cute, fun play to everyday outfits. Secure hook-and-loop fasteners. Choose from Lena Lamb, Luna Unicorn, or Spunky Puppy. Machine washable. Birth–3 mos. $15, gund.com Natursutten

The only non-plastic/silicone pacifier on the market. Made from tree Hevea Brasiliensi, natural rubber that is softer than silicone and won’t leave marks on baby’s face. It is completely safe for baby’s mouth! $12 +., natursutten.com

Comotomo

My breastfed baby hated all 11 bottle brands we tried until this one. It’s the easiest bottle to use and clean ever! Just screw on top . . . done! Reduces colic and mimics the mound shape and nipple feel of a mother’s breast. This squishy bottle is made of safe, 100% medical-grade silicone. $13 + (5 oz. or 8 oz. sizes), comotomo.com

Babybjörn Soft Bib

Adjustable fastener grows with baby. Its toxin-free and no- stain, firm shell is easy to clean and dry. Deep spill pocket catches food that “misses” baby’s mouth. Choose from six colors. $13 each, babybjorn.com