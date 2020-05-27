Best Baby Gear 2020

Editor’s Picks for the Best Baby Gear of 2020

Safe + Smart Baby Bottle Warmer

Only warmer with two settings: Steady Warm for breastmilk to preserve its nutrients and Quick Warm for formula and baby food. Perfect safe temperature every time. Warming basket fits all bottle brands/types, most storage bags (frozen or thawed) and plastic/glass food jars. SMART Bluetooth Control for alerts and auto-shut-off: $70; www.babybrezza.com.

Comotomo

Created to closely mimic natural breastfeeding the smartly designed silicone bottle is perfect for transitioning from breastfeeding. So easy! Just screw on the top for a bacteria-resistant, shatterproof, and leak-proof feed. Sterilize it in the dishwasher. Birth +. $13/5 oz.; www.comotomo.com.

360 Hook On Chair

Face baby toward you for one-on-one feeding. Face baby out to keep him happy and let others entertain him. Face him toward the table for regular mealtimes. Snap-on dishwasher-safe tray provides a clean surface for meals anywhere. Folds compactly into deluxe carry bag for meals on the go. Washable fabric seat pad. Rubber grips clamp to table quickly and securely, navigating table tops up to 5.25” thick. Up to 37 lbs. $90; www.chiccousa.com.

Feeder Bib 3-Pack

Luxurious, silky-soft Kaffle (Korean waffle weave) fabric surrounds both an absorbent fleece and a waterproof inner layer. Spills are caught and prevented from reaching clothes or baby! The No-snag hook and loop and tug-proof, side-shoulder closure keeps the bib in place. Many cute pattern options are available.

3 mos. +. $18; www.tinytwinkle.com.

Yümi

Anti-Spill Silicone Plate & Spoon Set

The perfect plate from the first mouthfuls and for many years. With its suction base, it will make parent’s life easier. Made from safe food grade silicone. Microwave and dishwasher safe. 4 mos.–5 yrs. $17; www.bbluvgroup.com.

Kawan Teether

This adorable teether is perfect for small hands and has a textured surface to relieve teething pains. Made from 100% pure natural rubber so you can trust it’s safe. $18; www.heveaplanet.com.

Swaddle Blanket

Traditional Korean Kaffle weave doesn’t snag like muslin! It’s durable, breathable, and lightweight too. Silky soft feel that becomes softer with use. Available in many adorable patterns. Birth +. $22; www.tinytwinkle.com.

Natural Rubber Pacifier

Forget scary plastic, with this safe collection of colored all-natural rubber (sourced from a rubber tree) pacifiers. Choose from Powder Pink, Baby Blue, Mellow Mint, Milky White, and Gorgeous Grey. Birth–3 mos. $10; www.heveaplanet.com.

Piccolo Stroller

The super-compact, lightweight tri-fold design is great for travel. It opens and closes with one hand motion and is self-standing. It sports a multi-position backrest, mesh vented sides, and a large expandable canopy with peek-a-boo window and UPF 50+ sun protection. It offers a smooth ride using all-wheel suspension and front-locking swivels. Also features padded push handle, detachable cup holder, and storage basket. Up to 50 lbs. $230; www.chiccousa.com.

Musical Turtle

Baby sounds, music, and lights teach baby lessons on colors, numbers, letters, and cause & effect. The turtle crawls—enticing baby to follow. 6 mos.–6 yrs. $25; www.iplayilearntoys.com.

CUDL Baby Carrier

Adjustable, padded shoulder straps and waist belt provide allover comfort while evenly distributing baby’s weight. Mesh fabrics allow a cooling air flow while an attached hood shades baby from the sun. Birth–35 lb., 9 mos. + Integrated booster for use with infants 4 mos. & under (8–15 lbs.). $170; www.nunababy.com/usa.

Sleëp – Evolutive 3-in-1 Swaddle Suit

Removable sleeves allow for a cooler rest in warmer rooms. With the sleeves attached, your newborn can self-soothe without scratching themselves. Remove them and zip up the hole for a true swaddle, or leave them unzipped for arms-out sleeping. There’s ample room for hips and kicky feet in the sleeping-bag portion and a three-way zipper for diaper changes and passing through straps to your car seat or other gear. Birth–12 mos. $25; www.bbluvgroup.com.

Bath Support

Soft ergonomic design supports baby. Quick-dry, hygienic, and mildew-resistant material offers peace of mind. Features a built-in hook for convenient storage. 6 mos. +. $25; www.angelcarebaby.com.

Ocean Bath Toy (whale and turtle set)

Bye-bye dangerous, moldy bath toys. These hole-free toys stay hygenic and are made from 100% all-natural rubber so they are toxin-free for safe fun! 3–8 yrs. $28; www.heveaplanet.com.

Yookidoo Lights ‘N’ Music Fun Ball

This soft, motion-activated lights and music ball is sure to delight. Lights and sound can be turned off. Battery-operated. 3 mos. +. $18; www.yookidoo.com.

Published June 2020 by GFM editors