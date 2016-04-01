Best Baby Gear 2019

Editor’s Picks

JUNE 2019

Nûby’s Happy Hands Teething Mitten Perfect for babies who cannot keep hold of teethers, while also protecting baby from chewing on their hand. Made of BPA-free silicone. $10; nuby.com/usa.

Stroll & Go Portable Baby Soother: Owl Easily attach it to car seats, strollers, and more. It takes the stress out of excusions with songs, nature sounds, and volume control. $16; skiphop.com.

Explore & More Hedgehog Accordion Toy Baby will delight in discovering a range of unique tunes as they push and pull the soft rubber accordion. $15; skiphop.com.

Moon the Cat Made from ultra-soft jersey these soft snuggle buddies are perfect for little grasping hands. $30; bonjourpetit.com (Moulin Roty).

Mirari Pop! Pop! Piano Baby presses a key to make a sound and see a star pop up and shoot onto a different pipe. Use the switch to change from piano to sound effects. Adults can remove the dome to allow the 1-1/4” stars to land and bounce on the floor, encouraging children to crawl after them. $29; playmonster.com.

Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Tablet Babies love to push buttons on phones and remotes, making this toy with lights, music, object/animal sounds, and letter naming pleasing. Three activity modes advance in difficulty for the preschool years. $15; fisher-price.com.

Pack & Go Mini Mobile, Meadow Days As Baby can bat at these colorful toys to stimulate senses and develop fine motor skills, all while on-the-go. $15; tinylove.com.

Explore & More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity Center Position toys anywhere for baby and enjoy them all using a 360-degree rotating seat. Baby can even see their feet through a window. Later on it can convert for easy cruising—ultimately becoming a clean, sturdy table for coloring, playing, and more. $130; skiphop.com.

Avent Double Electric Breast Pump Pump both breasts simultaneously to save time. The soft massage cushions stimulate milk flow and power cushions options allow for exta suction. Choose from three expression settings. Includes travel bag. $200; usa.philips.com.

Comotomo Created to closely mimic natural breastfeeding the innovative design means no annoying bottle parts. Just screw on the top for a scratch-resistant, bacteria-resistant, shatterproof, and leak-proof feed. It is nitrosamine- and BPA-free. Sterilize it in the dishwasher. So easy! $13; amazon.com.

Abiie Beyond Junior Y Highchair In a matter of seconds, this beechwood chair transforms from a high chair to a toddler’s chair to a dining chair for adults. Features dual restraint system, water-resistant cushion, and dishwasher-safe tray cover. Choose from an array of colors. $195; abiie.com.

Waterproof Smock Protect baby’s clothing with this waterproof smock that you can just wipe-off or throw in the washer. Comes in Blue Stripes or Pink Hearts. $15; babytolove.org.

Chicco Mini Bravo Plus Lightweight Stroller It makes every excursion easy with user-friendly touchpoints, precise maneuverability, and click-in attachment for all KeyFit and Fit2 infant car seats. An easy-to-reach handle activates a compact fold with one hand, and the stroller stands on its own when closed, plus the fold handle doubles as a carry handle for on-the-go convenience. For children 6 mos.–50 lbs. (or as early as birth with car seat). $180; chiccousa.com.

Chicco Fit2 Infant and Toddler Car Seat Two unique positions for infants and toddlers allow children to stay rear-facing for the first two years for the ultimate in safety. A built-in stage-position lever lifts easily to convert the car seat base from Stage 1 to Stage 2 with one motion, creating extended leg room and more upright, spacious seating for growing toddlers. Ultra easy to install! For children 4–35 lbs. & up to 35 inches. Designed for extended travel system use with Chicco strollers. $280; chiccousa.com.

Ergobaby ADAPT Baby Carrier I’ve tried loads of carriers, and this is definetely the most comfortable and easiest to use carrier on the market. Carry a newborn or child up to 45 lbs. in three positions. $14;, ergobaby.com.

Nurse-sling Hold your baby close without wrist or arm strain. Naturally cradle your baby in a healthy feeding position and feed at home or on-the-go. $40; Humble-Bee.com.

Roger Little (13” x 17”) HEPA Air Purifier Featuring the Energy Star certification and two air quality sensors and auto-mode, Roger continuously measures the quality of the air and adjusts the fan speed to ensure a healthy environment for baby. The German made Dual Filter with carbon weave technology integrates activated carbon with the fibers of the HEPA filter increasing the amount of activated carbon that is exposed to the air to provide superior removal of odors and harmful gases. $300; stadlerformusa.com.

Transitional Swaddle Sack This 100% cotton sack is perfect for baby who has just started to roll over and wants access to his/her hands.The clever arms up designoffers ¾ length sleeves with foldover mitten cuffs to provide upper body snugness and partial suppression of the Moro (Startle) Reflex. The tapered mid-section hugs baby’s tummy which helps baby feel more secure while helping to offer SIDS prevention. $22; swaddledesigns.com.

Muslin Swaddle Blanket Single in Silver Gift Box Wrap your baby in pure softness using this 100% cotton muslin swaddler. The open weave helps to prevent baby from overheating. Helpful labels guide swaddling. $15; swaddledesigns.com.

Simmons Kids By the Bed City Sleeper Bassinet Perfect for easy reach access of newborns up to 20 lbs. In-room sleeping reduces SIDS risk and this sleeper puts baby at mom’s reach for safety and night time feeding and comfort. $100; deltachildren.com.