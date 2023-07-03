At-Home Learning During Summer Break: Tips for Keeping Your Kid’s Academic Skills Sharp

We have one more month of summer break. The new school year will be starting next month for now. But as time away from the classroom extends into summer, parents also face the challenge of helping their children maintain and add to what they’ve learned. Research has shown that ‘summer slide’ is always a risk for students. Because of the pandemic, schools experienced a lag in tackling distance learning. Consequently, so did the students.

The heightened pandemic years familiarized many of us with more time spent at-home learning. We got resourceful and found ways to keep our children’s minds engaged and actively learning. The shift has also prompted families to create new routines and healthy learning habits. Continuing these best practices over the summer may prove beneficial in setting students up for success when they return to the classroom.

• Set a clear daily schedule with realistic goals and be sure to allow flexibility. A child’s attention span grows longer with age—typically two to three minutes per year of age—so the amount of time an elementary school student will focus on a task may be significantly shorter than a high school student.

• Build in time for kids to play. According to the journal, Pediatrics, playing promotes healthy brain development and boosts academic skills. Play time also helps children manage stress—making it an important and fun way for parents to support kids coping with stress or anxiety.

• Create a conducive learning environment at home. If possible, set up a designated desk and distraction-free workspace children can use for everything from completing academic skill practice sheets to playing educational games. There are loads of free pintables and game ideas galore to be had online.

While routines are important, they may not be the only key to summer learning success. Research from Harvard indicates parents who engage with their children in simple activities over the summer—like reading together or talking about baseball statistics—can have a greater impact on their children’s academic performance than popular summer activities, such as summer camps, travel or summer school.

Since education can happen anywhere as part of everyday life, there are many activities families can do together to create a sense of summertime fun while fostering academic growth.

• Work with other parents or family members to find summer pen pals. Have kids write letters back and forth to practice reading and writing skills. If their typing speed needs work have them compose email letters instead.

• Explore science and nature by taking a walk. Try and identify different types of clouds, trees, plants, rocks, and animals. Take pictures of any you find interesting. Then look up additional information when you return home to practice research skills.

• Watch the news or read about current events together. This can provide practical lessons on social studies and help kids raise questions about the world around them.

• Spend some time cooking or baking together. Use these experiences as opportunities to practice reading recipes or practice math by measuring and adding ingredients. Kids will get the added bonus of feeling more self-reliant in the kitchen and will be one step closer to cooking competence.

• Extend story time with read-and-do activities that lay the groundwork for developing engaged readers. For example, the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program offers free online activities at bookitprogram.com children and parents can do together, such as drawing, letter recognition, or sight-word bingo.

THE ABC’s of Combating Summer Slide

While on summer break, kids commonly lose some of the learning momentum from the previous school year. It’s a phenomenon called the “summer slide.” According to a Northwest Evaluation Association study, students in third-fifth grades lost about 20% of their school-year gains in reading and 27% in math, on average, during summer break. Yikes! After such an abrupt end to formal curriculum, the slide could be a little steeper for kids in the fall. However, summer plans for families likely look different this year. More free time may make it easier to build in time for educational activities, which can also offer an escape during this uncertain time. Try these tips to fight summer slide:

Allow for reading aloud. According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, reading aloud is the single most important activity for reading success as it helps build word-sound awareness. Encourage your child to play teacher and read aloud books, magazines, or comics to family members, pets or even stuffed animals.

Begin a book club. Read the same books as your children then discuss what you all read over a shared snack or gathered around the dinner table. Joining in shows the importance of prioritizing reading during the summer.

Check out E-libraries. For the 12 and under crowd ‘Epic!’s ebook library (getepic.com) includes many of the best kids’ books and popular books like Fancy Nancy, Big Nate, Warriors, Ramona, and National Geographic Kids. Epic! costs only $4.99/month with the first month FREE and supports up to four individual child profiles per account.’

Where and How to Access Online Resources

From educators helping their students to organizations lending support in trying times, dozens if not hundreds of online resources have emerged to help parents navigate teaching at home.

Internet Access: While many at-home learning resources can be found online, some families lack access to reliable and affordable internet connections. For information on free or low-cost home internet access, as well as other resources for teachers and families, visit firstbook.org/coronavirus-educator-resources.

Online field trips: While school and family outings are limited, it’s still possible to explore the world from the comfort of home. Zoos, museums and other places of interest are sharing everything from educational videos and live webcams to guided tours on their websites and social media.

Reading programs: Literacy is the foundation for all learning, so focusing on activities that promote reading gives children a chance to practice that essential skill, often in ways that don’t feel like learning. ReadWriteThink.org is a great platform that provides a wide variety of educational materials covering different literacy areas including reading, writing, listening, and speaking. You can use the integrated search functionality to filter resources based on criteria such as grade level, resource type, themes, learning objectives and many more. Another good one is Choosito.com which lets kids browse their digital library of 200,000+ sites, make a standards aligned resource collection, or parents can track kids as they search the web with enhanced reading level and subject area filters.

Educational websites: Many academic websites have opened their subscription-based content for free or reduced access. You can find videos, interactive programs, lesson plans and more. Before creating an account, check if your school has secured free or discounted access codes.

New skills: From learning the basics of keyboard typing to trying a new instrument or mastering a new language, there are sites dedicated to helping students develop new skills while they’re at home.