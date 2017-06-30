OLYA FESSARD JULY 2017
CENTRAL GEORGIA DIRECTORY FOR AFTERSCHOOL ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS
There are tons of fun things to do in Central Georgia—especially for kids looking for afterschool and extracurricular activities. Here is a listing of various things to do, from art, music, and dance, to baseball and karate. And hey, the kids might not even realize how much they’re learning. Some of these Central Georgia activities are free, while others have costs. Check ahead to learn the details for the program in which you’re interested.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Macon Clay
maconclay.com
478.731.1376
Macon
Hobby Lobby
478.971.4042
Warner Robins
Michaels
478.477.3308
Macon
Peach Palette
478.224.3434
Perry
The Creative Alternative
478.474.8457
Macon
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL/FOOTBALL
Macon Parks & Recreation
maconbibb.us/recreation/
478.621.6280
Macon
Georgia Fastpitch Academy
478.318.1775
Macon
Perry Leisure Services
478.988.2860
Perry
Warner Robins Recreation Department
478.929.1916
Warner Robins
DANCE/MOVEMENT
The Madison Studio—Dance Education
madisondance.com
478.361.9945
Macon
Academy of Dance
478.922.6220
Warner Robins
Dance Dynamics Studio
478.474.2010
Macon
Danceworks
478.757.4999
Macon
Flag City School of Dance
478.742.1848
Macon
Hometown Yoga
478.202.4994
Macon
Kali Dance Studio of Art
478.461.7602
Macon
Ms. Patricia’s School of Dance
478.956.4512
Byron
Peacock’s Performing Arts Center
peacocksperformingarts.com
478.302.5642
Bonaire
Yoga on the Square
478.390.0712
Forsyth
GOLF
Cherokee Pines Golf & Fitness Club
478.224.4653
Perry
Healy Point Country Club
478.743.1495
Macon
Idle Hour Golf Learning Center
478.477.8777
Macon
GYMNASTICS/CHEERLEADING
Sportz Quest
478.718.7306
Macon
Cheer Extreme
478.475.0558
Macon
Elite Gymnastics & Cheer Academy
478.293.1520
Warner Robins
Gym Nest School of Gymnastics
478.474.3021
Macon
Kids America
478.987.2838
Perry
Precision South Gymnastics
478.333.3930
Warner Robins
Robins Gymnastics INC.
478.328.6020
Warner Robins
HORSEBACK RIDING
Royal Salute Farm
478.719.3164
Macon
Morgan View Farms
478.256.0611
Macon
Overlook Farm
478.986.9444
Gray
Ram Branch Farms
478.714.5646
Fort Valley
MARTIAL ARTS
Okinawan Karate School
okinawan-karateschool.com
478.994.0160
Forsyth
478.405.1528
Macon
Ahn’s Tae Kwon Do
478.474.3500
Macon
Doug Rankin’s Martial Arts
478.923.2040
Warner Robins
Family Martial Arts
478.953.7900
Warner Robins
Georgia Martial Arts & Fitness
478.475.9920
Macon
Han’s Taekwondo 9 Martial Arts
254.371.5672
Macon
Ignite Martial Arts
478.986.8571
Gray
Karate for Kids
478.475.1117
Macon
Perry Tae Kwon Do
478.987.8874
Perry
Victory Martial Arts
478.956.3390
Byron
Warner Robins Tae Kwon Do
478.218.7766
Warner Robins
MUSEUMS
Museum of Arts and Sciences
478.477.3232
Macon
Museum of Aviation
478.926.5558
Warner Robins
Tubman African American Museum
478.743.8544
Macon
MUSIC
Mikado Academy of Music
478.781.2324
Macon
North Macon Piano Studio
478.283.8746
Macon
PERFORMING ARTS
Academy of the Performing Arts
478.737.9155
Macon
Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio
478.304.5018
Macon
SWIMMING
Swim Macon
swimmacon.com
478.474.9689
Macon
Macon Waves
478.746.6186
Macon
Splash Class
478.955.8904
Bonaire
TENNIS
John Drew Tennis Center
middlegeorgiatennis.com
478.954.6852
Macon
TUTORING
Mathnasium of Macon
mathnasium.com/macon
478.471.8477
Macon
Sylvan Learning Center
478.292.5692
Macon
We hope that this list will help your children find local programs that are enjoyable, fulfilling, and that will enrich their lives! #