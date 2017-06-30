OLYA FESSARD JULY 2017

CENTRAL GEORGIA DIRECTORY FOR AFTERSCHOOL ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

There are tons of fun things to do in Central Georgia—especially for kids looking for afterschool and extracurricular activities. Here is a listing of various things to do, from art, music, and dance, to baseball and karate. And hey, the kids might not even realize how much they’re learning. Some of these Central Georgia activities are free, while others have costs. Check ahead to learn the details for the program in which you’re interested.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Macon Clay

maconclay.com

478.731.1376

Macon

Hobby Lobby

478.971.4042

Warner Robins

Michaels

478.477.3308

Macon

Peach Palette

478.224.3434

Perry

The Creative Alternative

478.474.8457

Macon

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL/FOOTBALL

Macon Parks & Recreation

maconbibb.us/recreation/

478.621.6280

Macon

Georgia Fastpitch Academy

478.318.1775

Macon

Perry Leisure Services

478.988.2860

Perry

Warner Robins Recreation Department

478.929.1916

Warner Robins

DANCE/MOVEMENT

The Madison Studio—Dance Education

madisondance.com

478.361.9945

Macon

Academy of Dance

478.922.6220

Warner Robins

Dance Dynamics Studio

478.474.2010

Macon

Danceworks

478.757.4999

Macon

Flag City School of Dance

478.742.1848

Macon

Hometown Yoga

478.202.4994

Macon

Kali Dance Studio of Art

478.461.7602

Macon

Ms. Patricia’s School of Dance

478.956.4512

Byron

Peacock’s Performing Arts Center

peacocksperformingarts.com

478.302.5642

Bonaire

Yoga on the Square

478.390.0712

Forsyth

GOLF

Cherokee Pines Golf & Fitness Club

478.224.4653

Perry

Healy Point Country Club

478.743.1495

Macon

Idle Hour Golf Learning Center

478.477.8777

Macon

GYMNASTICS/CHEERLEADING

Sportz Quest

478.718.7306

Macon

Cheer Extreme

478.475.0558

Macon

Elite Gymnastics & Cheer Academy

478.293.1520

Warner Robins

Gym Nest School of Gymnastics

478.474.3021

Macon

Kids America

478.987.2838

Perry

Precision South Gymnastics

478.333.3930

Warner Robins

Robins Gymnastics INC.

478.328.6020

Warner Robins

HORSEBACK RIDING

Royal Salute Farm

478.719.3164

Macon

Morgan View Farms

478.256.0611

Macon

Overlook Farm

478.986.9444

Gray

Ram Branch Farms

478.714.5646

Fort Valley

MARTIAL ARTS

Okinawan Karate School

okinawan-karateschool.com

478.994.0160

Forsyth

478.405.1528

Macon

Ahn’s Tae Kwon Do

478.474.3500

Macon

Doug Rankin’s Martial Arts

478.923.2040

Warner Robins

Family Martial Arts

478.953.7900

Warner Robins

Georgia Martial Arts & Fitness

478.475.9920

Macon

Han’s Taekwondo 9 Martial Arts

254.371.5672

Macon

Ignite Martial Arts

478.986.8571

Gray

Karate for Kids

478.475.1117

Macon

Perry Tae Kwon Do

478.987.8874

Perry

Victory Martial Arts

478.956.3390

Byron

Warner Robins Tae Kwon Do

478.218.7766

Warner Robins

MUSEUMS

Museum of Arts and Sciences

478.477.3232

Macon

Museum of Aviation

478.926.5558

Warner Robins

Tubman African American Museum

478.743.8544

Macon

MUSIC

Mikado Academy of Music

478.781.2324

Macon

North Macon Piano Studio

478.283.8746

Macon

PERFORMING ARTS

Academy of the Performing Arts

478.737.9155

Macon

Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio

478.304.5018

Macon

SWIMMING

Swim Macon

swimmacon.com

478.474.9689

Macon

Macon Waves

478.746.6186

Macon

Splash Class

478.955.8904

Bonaire

TENNIS

John Drew Tennis Center

middlegeorgiatennis.com

478.954.6852

Macon

TUTORING

Mathnasium of Macon

mathnasium.com/macon

478.471.8477

Macon

Sylvan Learning Center

478.292.5692

Macon

We hope that this list will help your children find local programs that are enjoyable, fulfilling, and that will enrich their lives! #