Breast Cancer Awareness & Local Events

GFM OCT 2017

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS INFORMATION & LOCAL EVENTS FOR THE CAUSE



With pink ribbons painted on cars and pinned on lapels, you can’t miss it. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Health care professionals in the Middle Georgia area stress the importance of pro-active diligence in making yourself aware of risks, diagnostic methods, and treatment options for breast and other forms of female-specific cancers throughout the year. Fortunately, the discussion of breast cancer is no longer an embarrassing topic and has created a comfortable dialogue that has spilled over into healthy conversations for all kinds of cancer.

The PDF link below is full of information about breast cancer awareness, as well as a calendar of Middle Georgia events dedicated to this crucial cause!

