7 On-Trend Kitchen Upgrades

By Family Features

Designers from coast to coast are cooking up fresh ideas for kitchen upgrades. This year’s hottest trends bring numerous fresh aesthetic approaches while functionality also plays a leading role in top design ideas.

If you are planning a kitchen upgrade, take inspiration from these on-trend elements spotted by the design experts at Wellborn Cabinet:

Unique Tile

In recent years, backsplash tile has taken a more prominent role in kitchen design and has continued to grow in popularity to the point where tile is now a full-stop focal point. From eye-catching colors and patterns to texture that brings new dimension, kitchen tile can make a big statement. In fact, bold tile is not just limited to the backsplash. Patterned tile is an on-trend option for adding character to your flooring and dressing up commonly under-designed spaces like the window jamb with a practical material, like tile, that is easy to clean and maintain.

Multiple Appliances

Function is front and center in residential kitchen design this year, and homeowners’ growing demands to go big on appliances is proof. From double ovens to extra dishwashers, homeowners are committing to more useful features. There are even some kitchens that boast two refrigerators, which may be a nod to the way grocery shopping habits shifted during the pandemic, with fewer, but larger, trips to the store.

Walk-Through Pantries

Whether you are capitalizing on the mystique of a “hidden” room or attracted to the idea of a more seamless aesthetic, a walk-through pantry can be a stunning and functional solution. With a walk-through pantry, you can add extra space to an existing pantry to create a better flow to your floor plan. Available in a variety of widths and heights, Wellborn Cabinet’s Walk-Through Pantry blends naturally into the rest of your cabinetry to create visual continuity. Integrated magnetic door catches add stability and keep doorways securely closed.

Wood Finishes

After years of painted cabinets and woodwork dominating kitchen design, wood grain finishes are making a comeback. The look is cozy and inviting, and with a wide span of stain options, it is equally possible to take the look ultra-modern or veer toward a more traditional style. Outside of cabinetry, there is plenty of room to incorporate the warmth of wood, such as butcher-block counters or exposed beams.

Green, Blue and Earth Tones

Jewel-inspired hues had their moment, but this season’s color scheme is more about subtle shades that meld with neutrals for lighter, brighter spaces that feel airier and more spacious. Greens, in particular, pair well with an array of wood finishes, whether cabinetry, countertops or furnishings. Integrating greens, blues and other nature-inspired colors allows you to bring earthy serenity to a bustling and busy room, and this motif lends itself well to a design that creates a cohesive connection with adjacent outdoor living space.

Clever Storage Solutions

The kitchen is a busy place prone to clutter, and this season you will find multiple examples of practical solutions showing up in showcase kitchens. The features that can make your kitchen chores easier and neater come in all shapes and sizes. For example, discreet knife blocks tucked into drawers, drawer dividers for maximum customization and sliders that make it easy to empty the trash and recycling bins.

Marble Countertops

Marble is not necessarily a new trend, but this year’s attention is on slabs of marble with eye-catching veins that make counters really pop. For a fresh take on marble, forgo the typical white, gray or black styles in favor of color. Standout gold veining or even full slabs with stunning greens, blues and reds can make a statement. If budget is an issue, or you are worried about too much of a good thing, consider using a bold slab on a smaller space, like the island, rather than outfitting the entire kitchen.

Find more on-trend ideas to upgrade your kitchen at Wellborn.com.