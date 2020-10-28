5 Fun DIY Projects for Fall

By StatePoint

(StatePoint) Give your home a warm and cozy vibe this fall with a few DIY projects that are sure to add seasonal cheer to any space. Whether you’re looking for a rainy day activity to keep kids busy or searching for affordable décor options, these fall craft ideas are a great place to start — all you need is your creativity and a few supplies.

Celebrate Fall Foliage. Add fall flavor to a tabletop or mantel by filling mason jars with wheat and dried baby’s breath flowers. Give the mason jar an elevated look by wrapping it with jute ribbon and lace. Or, you can simply roll coordinating scrapbooking paper into decorative cuffs that slip inside.

Have a Pumpkin Party. Carving pumpkins can be messy and dangerous for little ones. This year skip the mess and decorate pumpkins using duct tape. Duck Tape provides a fun and creative way to craft stylish and spooky pumpkin designs. Available in a variety of colors, designs and licenses, there’s a tape for everyone in the family. Kids can simply cover a pumpkin with the tape of their choice or cut out a scary stencil to provide the illusion of a carved pumpkin. Duck Brand even offers Glow in the Dark Duck Tape so creations can be enjoyed at night. Pro tip: use craft pumpkins that won’t go bad or attract unwanted guests. You can even enjoy them year after year.

Give Thanks. Banners are an easy way to make your own décor without spending a lot of money. DIY banners look great on a front porch to welcome guests or they can be used on a mantel. Easily create a banner with paper and duct tape. Write your own message or cut out shapes like leaves and pumpkins and attach them to twine or string.

Get Cocoa Cozy. Nothing is better on a crisp fall day than a cup of hot cider or cocoa. Make sure everyone in the family has their own customizable mug by using chalkboard paint. Use a quality painter’s tape, such as Duck Clean Release painter’s tape, to create a crisp border. Then paint on a writable area. Remove the tape and bake the mug for a custom creation that can be personalized with names or festive phrases.

Craft a Welcoming Wreath. Wreaths are the ultimate seasonal décor item — they are perfect on the front door to welcome guests into your home or can be used to line interior windows for a festive feel. However, store-bought versions can be expensive. Test your crafting skills with a duct tape leaf masterpiece. All you have to do is create a variety of leaves in fall hues out of colored Duck Tape: make two of each leaf, then add wire to the sticky side of one of the leaves so it can easily be shaped, place the two leaves together and repeat the steps until you have your desired amount of leaves.

There’s no time like the present to get crafty, so grab a cup of cider and schedule a fun family “crafternoon.”