2019 Holiday Gift Guide – Editors’ Picks







HOUSEWARES



8 Inch Engravable Chef Knives

Hammered from one single rod of nitrogen-treated, premium X50CrMoV15 metal, this chef knife achieves a Rockwell score of 58–60 and will become the star in your knife block. Made in France. $89 or$109 engraved

madeincookware.com

Deebot Ozmo 950

Enjoy powerful full-coverage cleaning, thanks to numerous advanced features including a longer battery life (3 hours!), Max+ Mode for deeper cleaning, SmartNavi 3.0TM with updated virtual boundaries and multi-floor mapping, and OZMO technology for two-in-one mopping and vacuuming. The new vacuum/mop combination features ECOVACS’ thinnest design yet to ensure the 950 can access and clean every floor surface with ease. The model is smart home compatible with Google and Amazon systems. $800

ecovacs.com/us

LUX LCD Multi-Cooker

Named the Best Multicooker in the market by America’s Test Kitchen, the LUX LCD functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and sous vide. The interactive digital LCD screen is easy to use. It sports 10 cooking functions, including dessert, eggs and grains, and more than 30 programmable settings for an amazing one-pot cooking experience witha stainless steel interior. $170

zavoramerica.com

Grill Master Crate

This fun grill lover’s set comes in a crate with a crowbar to pry it open. Inside you’ll find: a set of four steak thermometers, a brass-knuckle meat tenderizer, a cast-iron smoker box with hickory wood chips, Original BBQ Sauce,Carolina Bold BBQ Sauce, and a Premium Spice Blend. $80

mancrates.com

Gourmet Series Julienne grater

This grater is the perfect kitchen tool for cutting zucchini, carrots, cucumber, and other vegetables into thin matchsticks. Create colorful salads, coleslaw, stir fries, and gourmet garnishes. Make sure to protect your hand using the glove, which is machine washable. $17/grater; $15/glove

microplane.com



ADULTS



Victorinox 2.0 Carry AD-All Tote

Navigate the everyday with this large tote. Whether you’re overnighting away or simply need something to take you from work to an evening out, this bag is roomy enough for all your essentials. And with its zippered tablet pocket and leather shoulder straps, it offers protection as well as comfort. Detailing, like the gold/silver zipper, leather trim, and V-stitching, adds a polished finish to this great-looking, hardworking tote. $185

swissarmy.com

Connex Global Hardside Carry-On

The case combines a clever space-saving interior with a bright exterior designed for functionality as well as looks. The integrated multi-tool features a USB port, SIM card replacement tool, ID tag, and pen to cover the practicalities, whether you’re flying solo or heading off for a family adventure. $299

swissarmy.com

FACTORFIVE Regenerative Serum

Stanford trained scientists formulated this skincare using adult human stem cells from adipose tissue (fat) to restore the skin’s ability to heal itself and look younger. It promotes cell renewal, boosts the production of collagen and elastin, restores aging cells, and, ultimately, generates firmer and more youthful-looking skin. $199

factorfiveskin.com

Adria By Thalia Seven-Piece Collection

This subtly fragrant salon-quality hair care collection is formulated with a proprietary CAPPA 5TM Complex that beautifully transforms all hair types. Choose from shampoo, dry shampoo, conditioner, all-in-one spray, styling foam, volumizing spray, and hair spray. $10 & under

adriabythalia.com

Twice the Duo: Early Bird & Twilight

Enjoy whitening, cavity prevention enamel strengthening, and sensitivity protection. Vitamins A, C, E, and aloe vera soothe gums and promote a healthy mouth. Early Bird has a wintergreen and peppermint flavor, while Twilight has a peppermint, vanilla, and lavender flavor. $17/Duo; $9/individual

smiletwice.com

Holiday Winston Set With Razor Stand

This limited-edition set includes a holiday gift box, shave gel (4oz) or shave cream (3.4oz), razor stand, two blade cartridges, and a travel blade cover. $35/non-engraved; $45/engraved

harrys.com

KIDS

Vendees

Open up the five dispensers and explore the different pull tabs and compartments to unveil fun surprises, from keychains and erasers to temporary tattoos and scrunchies! Then do the activities, from custom lip balm creations to painting fun ceramic figures. Ages 6 +. $20

horizongroupusa.com

Discovery Geology Sand Dig

Unearth nine stones: pumice, slate, coal, shale, obsidian, gneiss, marble, gypsum, and granite using the dig tool. Ages 8 +. $13

horizongroupusa.com

Sonic Mania Plus

Features two new playable characters from past Sonic games, Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, and an Encore mode that provides a fresh look to familiar zones with new challenges and layouts for new and veteran players alike. Competition and Time Attack modes also received an update, allowing four player competitions and ghost challenges for time trials. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Rated E. $30

sonicthehedgehog.com

Playmobil Christmas Bakery with Cookie Cutters 9493

With the cookie cutters and a biscuit stamp included, children can become Christmas bakers using this fun Christmas set. The bakery opens up to reveal two stories. The bottom floor has an oven and shelves to display baked goodies and the set comes with loads of accessories for hours of bakery play. Ages: 4 yrs. +.$50

playmobil.us

Shimmer Stars

Decorate your pet’s fur using the wand, which offers 200+ reusable shimmers for endless customizable fun! Ages 6 +. $20

shimmer-stars.com/us

Colorforms Silly Faces Game

It’s a race to make the silliest face in this re-stickable smile-filled game featuring characters from the new children’s show Charlie’s Colorforms City! Ages: 3 yrs. +. $20

kahootztoys.com

STEM at Play MAGNETS!

Use the guide to explore the science behind magnetism! Use real lab tools and materials to perform amazing experiments: float magnets, move trains, create compasses, and more for magnetic expertise. Ages: 8 + $30

hand2mind.com