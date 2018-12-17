2018 Holiday Gift Guide

HOUSEWARES

Lorena Canals Basket in Fringes Alaska Blue

A chic way to organize the home and store household items. Handmade with100% cotton and non-toxic dye. $69

lorenacanals.us

Yonanas Classic

Have some fun with the kiddos while turning any frozen fruit into soft-serve. Yum! $40

yonanas.com

Grow Fragrance

This 100% plant-based fragrance is safe for air and fabric in your home. Choose from Bamboo, Citrus Cedar, and Lavender Blossom. $12/5 oz.;

growfragrance.com

Mexcallen Mixing Bowls Set

Trade out your mismatched kitchenware for this eye-pleasing set of stackable bowls perfect for storage. $23 (originally $50)

amazon.com

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle

Earn major style points with this addictively aromatic candle. $20

urbanoutfitters.com

Asobu portable cold brew coffee maker

Combines a brewer and storage container in one system. This double-walled, copper-insulated carafe is detachable, so you can take your joe to go. $50

thegrommet.com

ADULTS

Birchbox Man Subscription Box

New and noteworthy grooming products for men. Example: one box included a 1.2-oz stick of citrus-and-herbal musk deodorant, an all-natural face wash, a handkerchief, and whiskey stones. $20/per month

birchbox.com/men/

Free People 1809 Fragrances

These100% all-natural formulas have zero artificial notes or chemically altered ingredients and come in three equally delicious and sophisticated unisex scents: Camp, Surf, and Zen. $28

freepeople.com

IsabelleGrace Jewelry Laurel Script Initial Bracelet

Made of a sterling silver, gold, or rose gold filled, with 11mm initial charm and findings, this chevron bracelet chain is a high quality plated chain. that measures about 7 1/4 inches. $56

isabellegracejewelry.com

Oars + Alps Hydrating Cedarwood Forest Beard Oil

A quality beard oil is something every man with facial hair should have and this natural oil will keep his beard looking tidy and smelling great. $22

amazon.com

KIDS

Melissa & Doug Fishbowl Fill & Spill Game

Little ones will enjoy reaching and grabbing these soft sea creatures that rattle, jingle, squeak, and crinkle. Ages 6 mos.–2 yrs. $25

melissaanddoug.com

Thermal-Aid Zoo

Give the gift of comfort with one of these cute cuddly pets that can be heated, or frozen for sick kids. 100% natural cotton on the outside and engineered corn interior protects against mold. Washable. Ages 3 +. $99

thermalaidproducts.com

KD Interactive Aura Stealth Drone

The Aura Stealth drone, designed for indoor play, uses a Gesturebotics controller so kids can pilot the drone just by moving their hand. $60

aura-drone.com

stash kids chair

This modern kid’s chair folds up for a comfy chair with a back and folds down into an ottoman seat. Flip the bottom up to reveal the hidden storage chest perfect for toys! Choose from black, blue, or pink. Ages 2 +. $150

uncagedfurniture.com

Holiday Knit Dress

This fine white knit dress features ribbing along the edges, a sweet peter pan collar with a border of tiny red bullions, and a shadow stitch holiday tree with red bullion details. Sizes for newborn to 24 mos. $50 +

feltmanbrothers.com

Pegasus Musical Treasure Box

Kids are sure to love this unique and whimsical box featuring lovely watercolor designs, four secret treasure drawers, a twirling figurine, and uncommon melodies. $32

enchantmints.com