2018 Cover Kids Contest

GFM JAN 2018

YOUR CHILD COULD BE ON OUR COVER!

Would you like your child to be on our cover? We’ve got all the information you need for this year’s Cover Kid Contest listed below. Now it’s up to you to submit your child’s application. Register and enter below!

All children who are entered into our Cover Kids Contest will be judged by a panel of professionals from top Atlanta modeling agencies. Each contestant must be available to be individually photographed at the photography studio of our choice (at no cost to contestants). From the resulting photos, each judge will choose 20 finalists. Points of the finalists will then be tallied, and the finalists with the highest component scores will be announced as the Cover Kid winners.

Each WINNER must be available for a second assigned professional cover shoot when notified. Winners will be contacted by the photographer with an assigned date and time within 12 months from the close of the 2018 Cover Kid Contest. The judges will also be looking for kids for possible modeling jobs. (For more information and contest rules, see below.)

CONTEST RULES AND INFORMATION



HOW DO I ENTER?

The contest will begin January 5. Our online registration form is available above. Simply fill out the application form, click “SEND” and you will be redirected to our PayPal page where you can easily pay your $20 entry fee.

Entries cannot be taken over the phone.

If you are not already registered as a Georgia Family Magazine website member, you will need to click on SIGN IN (located at the top of our website page) and register, with your valid contact information, to qualify your child. If your child is chosen as a Cover Kid, we will use your registration information to connect with you to arrange for your child to be photographed to complete their entry process.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

The cost is $20 per entry. One entry per child. Each entry must be accompanied by one entry form and payment.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRY

February 28.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO ENTER?

Any resident of Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, or Jones County who has not appeared on the cover of Georgia Family during 2015–2017.

AGE LIMITATIONS?

All contestants must be between the ages of 1–15 as of January 1, 2018. Judging will be divided into age groups. 1–4; 5–9; and 10–15 with three winners in each category.

HOW ARE COVER KIDS CHOSEN?

Contestants will be scheduled for photography individually in March for judging

purposes at no additional cost to you. Only photos made at this photo shoot will be considered by our Atlanta modeling agency judges.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Entrants who arrive for photography in costume or wearing make-up will be disqualified with no refund. Casual, comfortable attire is encouraged for entrants. No hats or exaggerated hair bows. This is NOT a beauty pageant or talent show. We’re looking for kids with natural good looks and lots of personality. The child’s parent/legal guardian will be required to sign a model release form prior to the shoot.

WHEN WILL THE 9 WINNERS BE NOTIFIED?

No later than April 15.

IF MY CHILD IS A WINNER, THEN WHAT?

Your child must attend a second individual cover shoot at the convenience of the magazine, but not later than 12 months from the announcement of the winners.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE PERSONAL INFORMATION I PROVIDE TO GEORGIAFAMILY.COM?

We are the sole owners of the information collected. We will not sell or rent this information to anyone. For additional questions, contact publisher@georgiafamily.com. No phone calls, please. #