Make the Grade with Grapes

By Family Features

Whether it’s at school or at home after a day of learning, many kids love to snack. Lunches and snacks that are packable, easy to make and fun to eat start with a convenient, versatile ingredient like grapes. As a favorite fruit that goes well with a wide variety of ingredients, grapes offer a balance of sweet and tart for a juicy burst of flavor perfect for packing in school lunchboxes.

While it’s easy and healthy to simply pack a serving of grapes on their own, you can also aim for a modern take on a Japanese bento box, which provides a balanced lunch with an array of ready-to-eat components. For example, these snackable combos offer brain-fueling energy and hydration:

Hummus, crackers, red bell pepper slices and grapes

Cheese, almonds and grapes

Nut butter, crackers, baby carrots and grapes

Trail mix, crackers and grapes

Starting the day on a bright note can be the difference between success in the classroom or that sleepy feeling caused by hunger. You can give a boost to your student’s morning with an easy Breakfast-to-Go Grape Smoothie that delivers fruit, protein and fiber all in one tasty drink.

Breakfast-to-Go Grape Smoothie

Servings: 2

1 1/2 cups frozen California grapes

1 banana, sliced

1/2 cup vanilla or honey low-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup grape juice

1/4 cup wheat flake cereal

In blender, blend grapes, banana, yogurt, grape juice and cereal 1 minute. Serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 251 calories; 6 g protein; 57 g carbohydrates; 1.5 g fat (5% calories from fat); 2 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.

To find more energy-boosting recipe ideas to power your child’s education, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.