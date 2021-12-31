12 Fun Games to Play in 2022 from PBS KID
Did you know that PBS KIDS series have interactive games to play too? If your child loves learning and imagining along with Daniel Tiger, the Kratt brothers, and other characters, then the PBS KIDS digital games are sure to become some of their favorite activities.
These games encourage your child to engage in skills related to science, math, creativity and more in game play alongside their favorite characters — just like the shows! And the app provides a safe, child-friendly playing experience for all ages. Kids can easily browse and play games at home, on the road, or anywhere. New games are added all the time (there are currently over 200 games!), so there are always new ways to play with their favorite characters.
The games can also inspire you and your children to transition to off-screen pretend play activities, arts and crafts, and science experiments.
Here are 12 new digital games from PBS KIDS to play in 2022!
Play any or all of the following games on the free PBS KIDS Games app! The PBS KIDS Games app is available to download for free from the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and the Amazon App Store.
Games For Kids Ages 2-5
Donkey’s Froyo Stand from “Donkey Hodie.” In this game from the new PBS KIDS series, “Donkey Hodie,” children practice following a plan and being persistent as they follow instructions to prepare frozen yogurt orders for Donkey’s pals. After playing the game, encourage your child to play pretend by using their imagination to create their own froyo stand or restaurant!
Party at Alma’s from “Alma’s Way.” The first SIMS-style game from PBS KIDS features the characters and music from the new series, “Alma’s Way.” A SIMS-style game simulates daily life with virtual characters. In this game, your child helps plan out different parties for Alma, her family, and her friends. They can help prepare for the party by choosing games, food, and songs for the guests, while also paying attention to what the characters want for the party.
Curious Campout from “Elinor Wonders Why.” Your child can let their imagination roam with this open play game. They can choose how and what they want to play, as they roam around the campsite with Elinor, Ranger Rabbit, Ari, and Olive.
Elmo and Rosita’s Virtual Playdate from “Sesame Street.” This game models changing ways of interacting with friends and family when we can’t be together. Your child can play games with Elmo and Rosita, like counting games, board games, and more. Then, use the ideas in the game for your own virtual playdates!
Doctor Daniel from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Going to the doctor can be scary for young children. Help your child prepare for an upcoming checkup with this game! Along with Daniel Tiger, your child can explore the tools a doctor uses, such as a stethoscope and an otoscope.
A Dog’s Life from “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Your child can take care of Clifford for the day! Give him a bath, play fetch, read, and play dress-up. This game is a great way to practice routines with young children.
Games For Kids Ages 5-8
Pinkamagical Fairy Houses from “Pinkalicious and Peterrific.”Help Pinkalicious and Peter build fairy houses! When making creative decisions in Pinkamagical Fairy Houses, kids make thoughtful decisions about which decorations to use based on what each fairy prefers to have in their homes. So each fairy has a home designed for their unique interests!
Duck Dash from “Cyberchase.” In this game, players join a flock of migrating ducks and use math skills to help them reach their winter home. Players of all abilities can change their games with different accessibility features and settings.
Cats and Dogs from “Wild Kratts.” Your child can join the Kratts brothers as they search the savanna for lost animals. Meet wild cats and dogs along the way, all while learning about different animal behaviors.
Andy’s Art Studio from “Let’s Go Luna!” Your little artist can have fun creating in this game! Color in and learn about Day of the Dead masks from Mexico, stacking dolls from Russia, and create hieroglyphics and scenes from Egypt!
Far and Away from “Scribbles and Ink.” This game from the multi-platform series, “Scribbles and Ink,” a Daytime Emmy nominee, lets kids use art to make a pet, travel to faraway places, and other fun ways to see where their imagination can go!
Xavier Hero Maker from “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.” Continue the fun of learning about historical figures from the series! Children can make their own hero with an avatar creator, give their hero a name, and make a motivational poster to display on the wall of heroes.
