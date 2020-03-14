Camp Directory 2020

By GFM March 2020
FPD’s CENTER FOR DISCOVERY SUMMER CAMPS
First Presbyterian Day School Campus
478.477.6505, ext. 182
Contact: Elizabeth Leslein
elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org
FPD’s Center for Discovery Summer Camps offer a wide range of academic, artistic, and athletic programs for students in K3–8th grade. Before and after camp care is also available.
MACON-BIBB COUNTY RECREATION SUMMER CAMP
Multiple locations across Macon-Bibb County
478.621.6281
Contact: dlewis@maconbibb.us
www.maconbibb.us/recreation
www.facebook.com/MaconBibbParks
Enjoy a fun-filled summer with field trips, and cultural enrichment. June 1–July 10, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m, $180 for all six weeks, ages 5–15, lunch included.
MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S CAMP CAVALIER
Educational camps: Downtown Campus
851 Orange Street, Macon
Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields
4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon
www.mtdesales.link/camps
Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps: skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, cooking, and more!
OKINAWIAN MARTIAL ARTS AND FITNESS CAMP
6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon
478.405.1528
Contact: Michael Brewster
senseibrewster@yahoo.com
http://bit.ly/okssummer
Offering nerf, field trips, karate, et cetera. $25 registration (1/2 price!) and free Tshirt if registrated prior to March 31. June 1–15 (Forsyth) and July 13–17 (Macon).
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL SUMMER KNIGHTS CAMP
St. Joseph’s Catholic School Campus
905 High Street, Macon
478.742.0636
Contact: Lindsey Nobles, Camp Director
Or Rosalyn Simpson, Assistant Director
sjssummercamp@gmail.com
www.sjsmacon.org
Camp runs from June 8th through July 17th. $150 per week; $35 registration fee. Lunch optional: $25 per week. Hours: 7:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily. Check out the website for more information!
ST. PETER CLAVER CATHOLIC SCHOOL
CAMP COUGAR
St. Peter Claver Catholic School Campus
133 Ward Street, Macon
478.743.3985
Contact: Liz Milam, M.Ed.
emilam@spccatholicschool.org
www.spccatholicschool.org.
Enjoy reading, math, STEM, computer, art, sports, and music. Two field trips weekly. June 1–July 10, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (7 a.m.–6 p.m. available); $30/registration; $130/weekly; Sibling discounts.
SUMMER AT THE SQUARE
111 Trojan Trail, Macon
478.477.6760
Contact: Alyssa Huntt
alyssa.huntt@tattnall.org
www.tattnall.org/sats
“Summer at the Square” is open to the community and includes a wide variety of 20+ day camps for children of all ages! Visit online to learn more.
SPECIAL NEEDS CAMPS
CAMP BREATHE EASY
678.809.6047
campbreatheeasy.com
A five-night camp for kids ages 7–13 with asthma. Kids with an asthma diagnosis and who take daily asthma medication are eligible. Designed to promote self-confidence and asthma management.
CAMP SUNSHINE
1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur
404.325.7979
www.mycampsunshine.com
When a child is diagnosed with cancer, the days of playing ball and going swimming are often replaced with clinic visits and hospital admissions, but here a camper can receive chemotherapy in the morning and be horseback riding by the afternoon. Here, children with cancer are able to experience summer camp just like other kids. Two one-week sessions are held; a session for children ages 7–12, and a session for teens ages 13–18. Teen Week: June 14–19; Junior Week: June 21–26.
ESP SUMMER CAMP
Watkinsville, GA
706.769.9333
extraspecialpeople.com
ESP’s (Extra Special People) Summer Camp runs for eight weeks. There are four weeks of day camp, two weeks of field trips, and two weeks of overnight camp, serving 300+ people with disabilities. #