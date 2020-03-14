Camp Directory 2020

By GFM March 2020

FPD’s CENTER FOR DISCOVERY SUMMER CAMPS

First Presbyterian Day School Campus

478.477.6505, ext. 182

Contact: Elizabeth Leslein

elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org

FPD’s Center for Discovery Summer Camps offer a wide range of academic, artistic, and athletic programs for students in K3–8th grade. Before and after camp care is also available.

MACON-BIBB COUNTY RECREATION SUMMER CAMP

Multiple locations across Macon-Bibb County

478.621.6281

Contact: dlewis@maconbibb.us

www.maconbibb.us/recreation

www.facebook.com/MaconBibbParks

Enjoy a fun-filled summer with field trips, and cultural enrichment. June 1–July 10, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m, $180 for all six weeks, ages 5–15, lunch included.

MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S CAMP CAVALIER

Educational camps: Downtown Campus

851 Orange Street, Macon

Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields

4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon

www.mtdesales.link/camps

Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps: skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, cooking, and more!

OKINAWIAN MARTIAL ARTS AND FITNESS CAMP

6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon

478.405.1528

Contact: Michael Brewster

senseibrewster@yahoo.com

http://bit.ly/okssummer

Offering nerf, field trips, karate, et cetera. $25 registration (1/2 price!) and free Tshirt if registrated prior to March 31. June 1–15 (Forsyth) and July 13–17 (Macon).

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL SUMMER KNIGHTS CAMP



St. Joseph’s Catholic School Campus

905 High Street, Macon

478.742.0636

Contact: Lindsey Nobles, Camp Director

Or Rosalyn Simpson, Assistant Director

sjssummercamp@gmail.com

www.sjsmacon.org

Camp runs from June 8th through July 17th. $150 per week; $35 registration fee. Lunch optional: $25 per week. Hours: 7:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily. Check out the website for more information!

ST. PETER CLAVER CATHOLIC SCHOOL

CAMP COUGAR

St. Peter Claver Catholic School Campus

133 Ward Street, Macon

478.743.3985

Contact: Liz Milam, M.Ed.

emilam@spccatholicschool.org

www.spccatholicschool.org.

Enjoy reading, math, STEM, computer, art, sports, and music. Two field trips weekly. June 1–July 10, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (7 a.m.–6 p.m. available); $30/registration; $130/weekly; Sibling discounts.

SUMMER AT THE SQUARE



111 Trojan Trail, Macon

478.477.6760

Contact: Alyssa Huntt

alyssa.huntt@tattnall.org

www.tattnall.org/sats

“Summer at the Square” is open to the community and includes a wide variety of 20+ day camps for children of all ages! Visit online to learn more.

SPECIAL NEEDS CAMPS



CAMP BREATHE EASY



678.809.6047

campbreatheeasy.com

A five-night camp for kids ages 7–13 with asthma. Kids with an asthma diagnosis and who take daily asthma medication are eligible. Designed to promote self-confidence and asthma management.

CAMP SUNSHINE



1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur

404.325.7979

www.mycampsunshine.com

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, the days of playing ball and going swimming are often replaced with clinic visits and hospital admissions, but here a camper can receive chemotherapy in the morning and be horseback riding by the afternoon. Here, children with cancer are able to experience summer camp just like other kids. Two one-week sessions are held; a session for children ages 7–12, and a session for teens ages 13–18. Teen Week: June 14–19; Junior Week: June 21–26.

ESP SUMMER CAMP



Watkinsville, GA

706.769.9333

extraspecialpeople.com

ESP’s (Extra Special People) Summer Camp runs for eight weeks. There are four weeks of day camp, two weeks of field trips, and two weeks of overnight camp, serving 300+ people with disabilities. #